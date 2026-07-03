NHAI fires contractor after video shows Delhi-Mumbai Expressway damage
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) fired its contractor for poor-quality work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, after a viral video exposed damaged stretches in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.
The contractor's residual works were suspended on April 21, 2026, and the agreement had been terminated in April, and a new team is now handling repairs and unfinished construction.
Contractor liable for 7km repairs
The ousted contractor has to cover all costs for fixing the 7km damaged section, which had pavement issues found on the carriageway after it opened in February 2026.
Right now, crews are working on resurfacing the road and adding crash barriers to keep traffic moving safely.
An expert committee is also investigating what went wrong so permanent fixes can start soon.