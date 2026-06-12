NHAI keeps Bengaluru Mysuru toll locations secret amid ₹712cr project
India
NHAI is keeping the toll spots for its new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway under wraps to stop land prices from shooting up and avoid messy speculation.
With a budget of ₹712 crore, the project will have 14 toll points plus things like underpasses and overbridges.
Officials say sharing the locations too soon could make planning chaotic, so they are holding back details for now.
Expressway to use distance based tolling
The expressway is set to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, which is pretty great if you are tired of traffic jams.
It will use a decentralized toll system, so you pay based on how far you go, and entry and exit points will roll out in phases to help clear up congestion at busy spots like Kaniminike toll plaza.