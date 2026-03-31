NHAI raises Bengaluru-Chennai expressway tolls from April 1 2026

Monthly passes, Vayu Vajra fares rising

These toll hikes are set to bump up fares for public transport too, including airport busses like Vayu Vajra.

Monthly pass rates are also going up: ₹4,070 for cars, ₹6,255 for minibusses, and ₹12,575 for trucks and busses.

If you travel this route often, it is a good time to check the new prices before planning your next trip.