NHAI raises Bengaluru-Chennai expressway tolls from April 1 2026
India
Heads up if you are hitting the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway soon: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is raising toll charges starting April 1, 2026.
Car trips will now cost ₹150 one-way and ₹225 for a round trip, while trucks and busses will pay ₹375 one-way and ₹565 return.
Monthly passes, Vayu Vajra fares rising
These toll hikes are set to bump up fares for public transport too, including airport busses like Vayu Vajra.
Monthly pass rates are also going up: ₹4,070 for cars, ₹6,255 for minibusses, and ₹12,575 for trucks and busses.
If you travel this route often, it is a good time to check the new prices before planning your next trip.