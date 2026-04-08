NHAI replaces Chinese toll cameras at 1,150 sites after STQC
India
India is swapping out Chinese high-speed cameras at highway toll gates, citing concerns about data security.
Instead, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is bringing in technology from Taiwan's VIVOTEK, Germany's Bosch, and Chicago-based Motorola Solutions for about 1,150 sites, after STQC approval and screening for Chinese components.
India may ban internet-connected Chinese CCTV
This move lines up with what other countries like the US and the UK are doing to protect sensitive information from foreign access.
India might also ban internet-connected CCTV cameras from big Chinese brands like Hikvision and Dahua, all part of a bigger push to keep the country's critical infrastructure safe.