NHAI revises NH-48 and NH-75 tolls effective July 22 2026
India
Heads up if you drive between Bengaluru and Nelamangala or Kolar: NHAI is rolling out new toll rates starting July 22, 2026.
This annual update affects what you'll pay for single trips, return trips, monthly passes, and annual passes on both NH-48 and NH-75.
The changes apply to all types of vehicles and are part of the regular fee revision.
NH-48 ₹10-₹35, NH-75 up to ₹150
For cars on NH-48, single-journey tolls now range from ₹10 (TP-2) up to ₹35 (TP-1) across six plazas.
On NH-75, it's ₹50 at Hedaginabele and Agrahara, ₹120 at Krishnarajapura, and ₹150 at Sundarapalya, each based on how far you travel.
If you're looking at an annual pass for these routes, it'll cost ₹3,075 this year.
Busses and trucks will also see updated rates for return trips and monthly passes.