NHAI rolls out new toll calculation for highways with structures
NHAI is rolling out a new way to calculate tolls, making drives on highways with lots of bridges, tunnels, or flyovers cheaper.
This update follows a recent rule change by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is meant to make tolls fairer for everyone using these upgraded roads.
NHAI picks lower toll calculation
Instead of charging high fees just because a highway has long stretches of structures, the new method picks the lower value between two calculations: either multiplying the length of structures longer than 60 m by 10 plus the rest of the road, or multiplying the whole section by five.
For example, if you're on a 40-km highway with 30km of bridges and tunnels, you'll now pay for just 200km instead of 310km.
Public toll plazas switch, private later
Public toll plazas will switch to this formula during their regular fee updates.
For privately managed plazas, it will kick in once their contracts end or when NHAI takes over again.
So if you travel on highways with big structures often, expect some relief on your wallet soon!