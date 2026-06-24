NHAI to add repair and puncture services at wayside amenities
India
Good news for road trippers: NHAI is planning to add quick vehicle repair and puncture services at highway rest stops, called Wayside Amenities (WSAs).
This move comes after lots of complaints about being stranded during breakdowns with no help nearby.
Right now, WSAs pop up every 40 to 60km and offer basic rest facilities.
NHAI urges faster rest stop repairs
WSAs already have fuel stations, restaurants, restrooms, EV charging points, and spots for truck drivers.
Now, NHAI's logistics arm wants field teams to speed up adding repair services so drivers can get help faster in emergencies.
The goal? Less waiting around when your ride breaks down, and safer trips for everyone on the road.