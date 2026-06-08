NHAI to fine sudden lane changes on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

NHAI cameras to use NIC database

These smart cameras already track speeding, and now they'll catch lane changers too, with real-time checks using the National Informatics Centre's database.

Plus, clearer signs will be improved in the coming months at accident hotspots.

NHAI is also running awareness drives about lane-specific speed limits (from 80km/h to 120km/h), and heavy vehicles must stick to the leftmost lane or face stricter penalties.

Police and toll staff will sensitize commuters as soon as fines kick in.