NHAI to fine sudden lane changes on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Starting next week, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is rolling out fines for sudden lane changes on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
This move, announced on Saturday, is all about making the highway safer and cutting down high-speed crashes.
Upgraded automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will spot lane violators across a busy nearly 120-km stretch that includes Gurugram, Sohna, and Nuh.
NHAI cameras to use NIC database
These smart cameras already track speeding, and now they'll catch lane changers too, with real-time checks using the National Informatics Centre's database.
Plus, clearer signs will be improved in the coming months at accident hotspots.
NHAI is also running awareness drives about lane-specific speed limits (from 80km/h to 120km/h), and heavy vehicles must stick to the leftmost lane or face stricter penalties.
Police and toll staff will sensitize commuters as soon as fines kick in.