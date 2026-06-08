NHAI, transport ministry study tunnel linking IGI and Noida airports
Big news for anyone tired of traffic between Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida: NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways are looking into building an underground tunnel connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) with Noida International Airport.
The goal is faster travel and smoother connections across these busy cities.
Two-phase study probes Talkatora tunnel options
The study has two phases. First, they will check if a tunnel from Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram via IGI Airport makes sense.
Next, they will see if it can stretch from Talkatora Stadium to Sarai Kale Khan, possibly linking up with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Entry points like Talkatora Stadium could make life easier for folks in central Delhi areas such as Karol Bagh and Connaught Place.
NHAI says tunnel feasibility checks only
NHAI says this is just the beginning: right now, it is all about feasibility checks.
Detailed plans (including costs and timelines) will come later if approvals go through.