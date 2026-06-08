NHAI, transport ministry study tunnel linking IGI and Noida airports

Two-phase study probes Talkatora tunnel options

The study has two phases. First, they will check if a tunnel from Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram via IGI Airport makes sense.

Next, they will see if it can stretch from Talkatora Stadium to Sarai Kale Khan, possibly linking up with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Entry points like Talkatora Stadium could make life easier for folks in central Delhi areas such as Karol Bagh and Connaught Place.