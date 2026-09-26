NHAI updates access-controlled high-speed highway standards with advance exit/entry notices
NHAI just dropped updated design standards for India's high-speed highways, focusing on making travel safer and easier to navigate.
The big change? Highways will now have special provisions for advance notification of exits and entries, so you won't be caught off guard.
These new rules apply to all upcoming 4-lane and 6-lane access-controlled highways, whether they're brand new or getting an upgrade.
NHAI sets lane widths by traffic
Highway size will match real traffic needs: lighter routes (up to 15,000 vehicles) get 4 lanes at 60 meters wide; busier stretches (15,000 to 25,000 vehicles) move up to a wider setup; and the heaviest routes (25,000 to 40,000 vehicles) get a full 6-lane spread at 70 meters wide.
It's all part of the government's longer-term plan to develop 50,000km of access-controlled High-Speed Corridors under Viksit Bharat 2047, meaning better connectivity and hopefully less time stuck in traffic.