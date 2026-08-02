NHAI uses controlled blasting to clear Jammu Srinagar National Highway
India
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked by giant boulders after heavy rain knocked them loose near the Champari area of Chenin in Udhampur district.
On Sunday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stepped in and used controlled blasting to clear the rocks, making sure the highway was safe again for everyone traveling between Jammu and Kashmir.
Highway reopened after safety check
Traffic was paused and the area was secured; then safety experts used explosives to break up the boulders.
They used explosives to break up the boulders, then brought in heavy machines to clear away all the debris.
After a thorough safety check, the highway reopened, bringing relief to stranded travelers and restoring this crucial route for daily commuters and supplies.