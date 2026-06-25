NHB index: India home prices up 4.5%, Bengaluru up 13.1%
India
Home prices across India kept climbing in early 2026, with an average jump of 4.5% over the past year.
Bengaluru stood out, seeing a big 13.1% rise, making it the fastest-growing major city for housing prices, according to the National Housing Bank's latest index.
Ludhiana surges 22.2%, Delhi drops 4.3%
Ludhiana took everyone by surprise with a huge 22.2% increase, while Delhi actually saw prices drop by 4.3%.
Faridabad and Kochi also made waves with strong quarterly gains.
The index now uses FY 2024-25 as its base year, showing how quickly the housing market is changing across different cities.