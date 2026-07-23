NHPC Teesta VI tunnel methane blast kills 22 in Sikkim
A tragic methane gas blast at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project tunnel in Sikkim has claimed 22 lives.
The explosion on July 20 trapped workers inside due to heavy smoke and toxic gasses, making rescue efforts especially tough.
Nine more bodies were found overnight as teams kept searching through challenging conditions.
Sikkim CM orders probe, offers aid
Rescue crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Eastern Coalfields Limited have been working around the clock, even after earlier delays from mud and water inside the tunnel.
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has announced financial help for victims' families and launched an investigation into what went wrong, promising strict action if any negligence by the executing company is found.
The state is staying closely involved to support those affected.