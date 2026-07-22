NHPC to give ₹5L to Teesta Stage VI victims' families
India
After a tragic explosion at the Teesta Stage VI hydropower project in South Sikkim, NHPC is giving ₹500,000 to each family of the workers who lost their lives.
The blast, suspected to be caused by methane gas, led to a tunnel collapse that killed at least 20 workers.
NHPC coordinating rescues, 13 bodies recovered
NHPC has shared its condolences and is working with rescue teams like NDRF and SDRF to find those still trapped.
So far, 13 bodies have been recovered out of 25 trapped workers.
NHPC's top management is on site around the clock, making sure rescue efforts move quickly and teams stay coordinated.