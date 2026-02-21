NHRC issues notice over attack on journalist in Delhi
India
Journalist Ruchi Tiwari was allegedly attacked by a mob of about 500 people while covering a protest at Delhi University's North Campus on February 13.
The crowd reportedly targeted her because of her Brahmin caste, beat her, and threatened to parade her naked until she lost consciousness.
She was finally rescued by faculty and women police personnel.
NHRC seeks updates within 2 weeks
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to top Delhi Police officials and the DU Vice Chancellor after media reports flagged serious human rights and press freedom concerns.
Police have filed an FIR.
The NHRC wants detailed updates from authorities within two weeks.