NHRC probes Visakhapatnam Steel Plant explosion that killed 9 workers
India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into the tragic explosion at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on June 8, where a ladle carrying around 150 tons of molten steel burst, killing eight workers and injuring at least six others.
Sadly, a ninth worker died later from his injuries.
The incident has raised serious questions about workplace safety.
NHRC asks Andhra Pradesh for report
On June 11, the NHRC asked Andhra Pradesh's chief secretary for a full report within two weeks, covering the health of injured workers, compensation details, and whether safety protocols were ignored as claimed by the workers' union.
The commission stressed that neglecting safety could violate human rights.