NHRC probes Visakhapatnam Steel Plant explosion that killed 9 workers India Jun 11, 2026

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into the tragic explosion at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on June 8, where a ladle carrying around 150 tons of molten steel burst, killing eight workers and injuring at least six others.

Sadly, a ninth worker died later from his injuries.

The incident has raised serious questions about workplace safety.