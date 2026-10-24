NHRC seeks probe into Punjab's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana busses
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an investigation into safety issues with Punjab's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana busses.
The NHRC flagged sleeper busses used for pilgrimages, pointing to fatal fire incidents across the country and poor fire safety, after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed the NHRC is unfairly singling out Punjab.
Priyank Kanoongo cites obstructions, Kejriwal protests
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo accused Kejriwal of ignoring passenger safety, saying these busses have possible obstructions to emergency exits and windows and deficiencies in fire detection, fire suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements.
Kejriwal fired back, alleging selective targeting and questioning why only Punjab is under scrutiny.
The NHRC has stressed that welfare initiatives must not compromise passenger safety.