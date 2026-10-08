NHRC seeks report on alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police
India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is looking into reports that three women journalists were allegedly sexually harassed by Delhi Police during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.
After these serious allegations surfaced in the media, the NHRC asked the Delhi Police Commissioner for a full report within two weeks.
Crime Branch probe amid protests, detentions
The case is now with the Crime Branch, and medical exams for the journalists have already happened.
Protests broke out outside Parliament Street Police Station soon after, with people demanding an FIR.
Things got tense as some protesters were detained, and there are now fresh claims of misconduct during those detentions, drawing even more attention from human rights groups.