NHRC summons Punjab chief secretary over Tarn Taran bus crash
A tragic road accident in Tarn Taran on Nov. 14, 2026, left five people dead after two busses collided.
Now, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned Punjab's chief secretary, raising concerns about safety lapses in busses running under a state pilgrimage scheme.
Bhagwant Mann pledges 5L per family
The NHRC wants detailed reports on how these busses are inspected and what's being done to fix any safety issues.
If the chief secretary doesn't respond, he might have to appear before the commission.
Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased victims and assured full medical care for those injured, appealing to the opposition parties not to politicize this tragedy.