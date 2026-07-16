NHSRCL: Thane Ulhas River bridge intact, temporary materials access damaged
India
Good news for anyone following the bullet train project: NHSRCL has cleared up rumors about a bridge collapse after last week's heavy rains.
The main bridge over the Ulhas River in Thane is totally fine; what actually got damaged was just a temporary access used to move materials, not the real bridge itself.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train moves forward
Despite wild weather and flooding, work on the 508-kilometer Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor isn't slowing down.
The ₹1.08 lakh crore project has solid funding from both central and state governments, plus a low-interest Japanese loan.
So, even with nature throwing curveballs, the country's first bullet train is still moving forward as planned.