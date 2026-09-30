NIA arrests 13 across 3 states in alleged JMB plot
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) just arrested 13 people across Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal for allegedly being part of a plot connected to Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a banned terror group.
These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to stop extremist activities spreading through online channels.
Purva Akash Telegram radicalization module
Investigators say the suspects were involved in an online radicalization module operated through the Purva Akash Telegram group by Bangladesh-based handlers of Imam Mujahideen Kafila (IMK), aimed at radicalizing vulnerable youth in Northeast India and West Bengal.
The case ties back to earlier arrests last December, and authorities are still searching for 10 more suspects, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, as they work to dismantle these networks.