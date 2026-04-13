NIA arrests 2 Congress leaders in Malda after court intervention
India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two Congress leaders in Malda, West Bengal, linking them to a protest where judicial officers were surrounded during a dispute over voter list deletions.
The Supreme Court had stepped in earlier, asking the NIA to investigate because of bigger concerns about political interference and government functioning.
Sayem Chowdhury questioned, phone taken
Congress candidate Sayem Chowdhury was also questioned. His phone was taken for further checks, but he was released soon after.
Chowdhury later said he felt the ruling Trinamool Congress was framing him unfairly.
The case goes back to an April 1 incident at Mothabari and has seen arrests from other parties too.