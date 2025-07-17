NIA arrests 2 more linked to ULFA-I's Guwahati blast plot
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi from Dibrugarh for allegedly helping the banned ULFA-I group plan an IED blast in Guwahati.
This was part of a bigger plot to set off multiple explosions across Assam on Independence Day last year.
With these arrests, three people are now in custody.
Investigators still working to uncover everyone involved
The NIA took over the case last September and, by June 2025, had charged ULFA-I leaders including Paresh Baruah for planning blasts at places like Dispur Last Gate to disrupt Independence Day events.
Investigators are still working to uncover everyone involved, digging into money trails and how the group communicated and moved equipment.
The latest arrests mark a key step as they try to break up ULFA-I's network.
