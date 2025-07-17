NIA arrests 2 more linked to ULFA-I's Guwahati blast plot

Investigators still working to uncover everyone involved

The NIA took over the case last September and, by June 2025, had charged ULFA-I leaders including Paresh Baruah for planning blasts at places like Dispur Last Gate to disrupt Independence Day events.

Investigators are still working to uncover everyone involved, digging into money trails and how the group communicated and moved equipment.

The latest arrests mark a key step as they try to break up ULFA-I's network.

