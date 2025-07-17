Noida is India's cleanest city in category, wins big

Indore stayed unbeatable as India's cleanest city—eight years running! Surat and Navi Mumbai took second and third spots overall. For cities with over one million population, Indore led the pack. The rankings were based on massive feedback—14 crore citizens shared their views through apps and social media, all around the "Reduce, reuse, recycle" vibe.

President Murmu's message at Swachh Survekshan awards ceremony

President Murmu reminded everyone that cleanliness isn't just about looks—it's part of India's culture and future goals.

She called on everyone to keep up the effort for a cleaner country, linking it to both faith and progress.

Over 4,500 cities were recognized this year—proof that collective action really makes a difference.