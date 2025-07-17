Noida is India's cleanest city in category, wins big
Noida just snagged the title of cleanest city in its category at the Swachh Survekshan awards, held in New Delhi on July 17, 2025.
President Droupadi Murmu handed out the honors, with Chandigarh and Mysore following close behind.
It's a big deal for Noida and a proud moment for residents.
Indore remains the cleanest city overall
Indore stayed unbeatable as India's cleanest city—eight years running! Surat and Navi Mumbai took second and third spots overall.
For cities with over one million population, Indore led the pack.
The rankings were based on massive feedback—14 crore citizens shared their views through apps and social media, all around the "Reduce, reuse, recycle" vibe.
President Murmu's message at Swachh Survekshan awards ceremony
President Murmu reminded everyone that cleanliness isn't just about looks—it's part of India's culture and future goals.
She called on everyone to keep up the effort for a cleaner country, linking it to both faith and progress.
Over 4,500 cities were recognized this year—proof that collective action really makes a difference.