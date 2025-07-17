How to protect yourself from increasingly sophisticated phone scams India Jul 17, 2025

Scams are getting sneakier—just ask Abhishek Walia, who got a call from someone pretending to be his credit card company.

The caller already knew some of his details and tried to get him to share things like his CVV and OTP.

Sensing something was off, Abhishek hung up and called his bank, dodging a potential loss.

His quick thinking shows how scammers now sound super convincing.