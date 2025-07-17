How to protect yourself from increasingly sophisticated phone scams
Scams are getting sneakier—just ask Abhishek Walia, who got a call from someone pretending to be his credit card company.
The caller already knew some of his details and tried to get him to share things like his CVV and OTP.
Sensing something was off, Abhishek hung up and called his bank, dodging a potential loss.
His quick thinking shows how scammers now sound super convincing.
How scammers are getting around fraud defenses
Even though banks use various technologies to catch fraud, scammers are using clever tricks to get around these defenses.
With scams becoming more sophisticated, just relying on tech isn't enough—you have to stay alert too.
Tips to stay safe
Turn on instant transaction alerts, check your accounts often, and never share your OTPs or card details—even if the caller "sounds official."
Setting low daily limits helps keep losses small if something does go wrong.
If you spot fraud, report it fast for RBI's zero-liability protection—don't wait!