NIA arrests 3 after IED damages Himachal Pradesh police station
India
Three people have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after an IED blast rocked a police station in Himachal Pradesh.
The explosion seriously damaged the building and sparked big concerns about security.
The suspects are believed to have played major roles in both planning and carrying out the attack.
NIA continues probe, officials urge vigilance
The NIA is still digging into the case, as they try to uncover who else might be involved.
Officials are reminding everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious: ensuring the safety and security of citizens is their priority right now.