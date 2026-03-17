NIA arrests 7 foreigners for terror activities in India

All 7 have been remanded in custody until March 27

According to the NIA, the individuals imported consignments of drones from Europe into Mizoram and allegedly delivered them to ethnic armed groups; the agency also alleges those groups have supported proscribed Indian insurgent organizations with weapons and training.

They were picked up at airports in Kolkata, Delhi, and Lucknow.

At present, all seven have been remanded in custody until March 27 and are under investigation by the NIA, which is looking at their routes, funding sources via mobile data and social media to find out if more people are involved and how big this plot really is.