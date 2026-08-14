NIA arrests Manveer Ram, Amritsar airport in Vikas Prabhakar killing
India
Big update from Punjab: NIA just arrested Manveer Ram (also known as Ashu), an accused in the killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar.
He was caught at Amritsar International Airport after a lookout circular was issued.
Germany handlers planned Vikas Prabhakar murder
Turns out, this wasn't just a local crime. The NIA found that two Germany-based handlers of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International, Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh, allegedly planned the murder all the way from Germany.
With multiple charge sheets already filed, the investigation is shining a light on how global networks can reach right into local events.