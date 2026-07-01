NIA charges 6 Hurriyat leaders over 1996 Srinagar funeral violence
Big update from Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged six Hurriyat Conference leaders for allegedly sparking mob violence during a funeral procession back in July 1996.
The case, which includes accusations including conspiracy, rioting, and assault on police, was officially filed this week, exactly 30 years after the incident (July 1996-July 2026).
Home ministry handed case to NIA
The accused are Shabir Ahmad Shah, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel, Javid Ahmad Mir, and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi.
The NIA says these leaders led crowds that turned violent at the funeral of Hilal Ahmad Beigh.
Even though some of them have passed away since then, investigators say there's enough evidence to show their roles in planning what happened.
The case was handed to the NIA by the home ministry earlier this year under strict anti-terror laws.