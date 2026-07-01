NIA charges 6 Hurriyat leaders over 1996 Srinagar funeral violence

Home ministry handed case to NIA

The accused are Shabir Ahmad Shah, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel, Javid Ahmad Mir, and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi.

The NIA says these leaders led crowds that turned violent at the funeral of Hilal Ahmad Beigh.

Even though some of them have passed away since then, investigators say there's enough evidence to show their roles in planning what happened.

The case was handed to the NIA by the home ministry earlier this year under strict anti-terror laws.