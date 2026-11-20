NIA chief Rakesh Aggarwal rebuts Mathew VanDyke torture claims
The head of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rakesh Aggarwal, has pushed back against US citizen Mathew VanDyke's claims that he was tortured while in Tihar Jail.
VanDyke made these allegations in an affidavit submitted in August, but Aggarwal pointed out that no complaints were raised in court, saying this casts doubt on the story.
Mathew VanDyke detained over illegal entry
VanDyke was taken into custody in March with six Ukrainians for entering Mizoram without proper permits, and authorities suspect he may have links to armed groups in Myanmar.
He got bail because the investigation is still ongoing and returned to India later for more legal proceedings.
The NIA says if it turns out he trained Indian insurgents, more serious charges could follow.