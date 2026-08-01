NIA court charges 10 in Antilia bomb and Hiran murder
A Mumbai National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has officially charged 10 people, including former police officers Sachin Vaze and Pradeep Sharma, in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.
The list of charges covers murder, extortion, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy under several laws.
Investigators allege Sachin Vaze led gang
This all goes back to February 2021, when an SUV packed with explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani's house. Days later, businessman Mansukh Hiran's body turned up in a creek.
Investigators say Vaze led a "terrorist gang" that tried to extort money from wealthy targets and allegedly plotted Hiran's murder after he refused to take the blame for the explosives.
All 10 accused have pleaded not guilty; four are out on bail while six remain in custody as they wait for their trial to start.