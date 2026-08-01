NIA court charges 10 in Antilia bomb and Hiran murder

This all goes back to February 2021, when an SUV packed with explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani's house. Days later, businessman Mansukh Hiran's body turned up in a creek.

Investigators say Vaze led a "terrorist gang" that tried to extort money from wealthy targets and allegedly plotted Hiran's murder after he refused to take the blame for the explosives.

All 10 accused have pleaded not guilty; four are out on bail while six remain in custody as they wait for their trial to start.