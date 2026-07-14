NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The court order states that Saeed is deliberately evading arrest and that the NIA has sought an open-dated non-bailable warrant against him to facilitate further proceedings.

The NIA emphasized that "arrest and custodial interrogation of the accused (Saeed) are necessary for a fair, complete and effective investigation."