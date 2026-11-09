NIA issues arrest warrant for Muzafar Ahmad Rather in Afghanistan
Nearly a year after the tragic Red Fort blast in November 2025, which took 11 lives, India's NIA has tracked a key suspect, Muzafar Ahmad Rather, all the way to Afghanistan.
A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against him, and the NIA is hopeful that Interpol will soon issue a Red Notice against him.
This is a big step forward in figuring out who was behind the attack on Delhi.
Suspects linked to 'Interim Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind'
Investigators say the suspects were linked to an al-Qaida offshoot called Interim Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH Interim).
The group originally tried moving to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan but ended up plotting attacks in India instead.
Recent chargesheets lay out how they stayed connected with their online handlers and tried to rebuild their network here, backed by hundreds of witness statements and documents tying 10 people (including the main perpetrator, Dr Umar Un Nabi (deceased)) to the plot.