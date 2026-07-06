NIA names Hafiz Saeed main planner of deadly Pahalgam attack India Jul 06, 2026

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially named Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front, as the main planner behind the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025.

That tragic day saw 26 people lose their lives, including 25 tourists and a local guide in Baisaran Valley.

The new charge sheet was just filed at the Special NIA Court in Jammu.