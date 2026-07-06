NIA names Hafiz Saeed main planner of deadly Pahalgam attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially named Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front, as the main planner behind the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025.
That tragic day saw 26 people lose their lives, including 25 tourists and a local guide in Baisaran Valley.
The new charge sheet was just filed at the Special NIA Court in Jammu.
Hafiz Saeed faces waging war charges
Investigators say Saeed organized and directed the attack from Pakistan, backing it up with forensic and technical evidence.
He's now facing serious charges under India's anti-terror laws for waging war against the country.
This update builds on earlier findings that named other suspects, as authorities continue working to break up this cross-border terror network.