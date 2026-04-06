NIA probes drone weapons smuggling from Pakistan into India
India
The NIA is digging into a case where weapons and explosives were smuggled into India from Pakistan using drones, a pretty high-tech way to break the law.
This investigation, kicked off by the Union Home Ministry, points to a bigger plan for terror attacks in places like Punjab and Delhi.
The main people involved? Jasvir Chaudhary from Pakistan and his Indian partner Shubham Kumar.
Punjab Police flagged suspicious drone drops
Punjab Police first flagged this in early 2026 after spotting suspicious drone drops near the border.
Now, with extra FIRs filed, the NIA is working to uncover the full story and stop any threats before they happen.
It's a reminder of how cross-border security challenges are evolving, and why staying alert really matters.