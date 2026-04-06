NIA probes drone weapons smuggling from Pakistan into India India Apr 06, 2026

The NIA is digging into a case where weapons and explosives were smuggled into India from Pakistan using drones, a pretty high-tech way to break the law.

This investigation, kicked off by the Union Home Ministry, points to a bigger plan for terror attacks in places like Punjab and Delhi.

The main people involved? Jasvir Chaudhary from Pakistan and his Indian partner Shubham Kumar.