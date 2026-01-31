NIA probes if violence over migrant's death was organized
West Bengal's Beldanga saw major unrest after Alauddin Sheikh, a 30- to 34-year-old migrant worker, was found dead in his locked room in Jharkhand.
While police and post-mortem reports said it wasn't murder, Sheikh's family believes his death was made to look like suicide.
Protests quickly turned intense—highways and railway tracks were blocked, trains stopped, and even police and journalists were attacked for two days.
35-36 people arrested so far
The National Investigation Agency is now digging into whether the violence was fueled by an organized plot or fake news meant to stir up communal tensions.
A special court has told West Bengal Police to hand over all case files right away.
So far, 35-36 people—including an AIMIM leader—have been arrested using social media clips and CCTV footage.
To keep things calm, Central Armed Police Forces will stay deployed in Beldanga until order returns.