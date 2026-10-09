NIA probes Pakistan-linked WhatsApp SIMs involving 4 West Bengal suspects
India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is digging into two separate suspected espionage cases in West Bengal, where Indian SIM cards were allegedly activated and sold for WhatsApp accounts run from Pakistan.
Four people from Paschim Medinipur and Murshidabad are under the scanner for helping set up these accounts.
Nearly 400 SIMs possibly OTP-activated
Investigators think this could be part of a much bigger operation, with nearly 400 SIM cards possibly activated using OTP-based activation, basically, one-time passwords sent to different phones.
The accused reportedly got paid for each activation.
The cases started with the West Bengal Special Task Force but were handed over to the NIA as officials look into whether there's a larger conspiracy at play.