NIA probing China link in 2025 Pahalgam terror attack
India
The NIA is digging into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack from April 2025, where 26 people lost their lives.
A GoPro Hero 12 Black camera, traced back to a distributor in China and activated on 30 January 2024, has become a key lead—investigators think it was used for planning by the attackers.
NIA is reaching out to Chinese authorities
Since GoPro doesn't know who ended up with the camera, the NIA is reaching out to Chinese authorities for answers.
With help from India's Ministry of Home Affairs and CBI, they hope this international cooperation will reveal who actually bought and used it—possibly unlocking more about how this cross-border plot came together.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to build a stronger case against those involved.