NIA raids in Kashmir: 11 arrests made in Red Fort blast
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided nine spots across Jammu and Kashmir this week, digging deeper into the November 2025 car-bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 13 people and injured 32.
The raids stretched from Handwara and Rafiabad to Kulgam and Srinagar.
Investigators believe attack was meticulously planned
Authorities have reported seizures of 2,600kg of explosives, 360kg of ammonium nitrate, and AK-series weapons and ammunition; investigators say the purchases were made in small quantities over time, suggesting long-term planning.
11 suspects have been arrested so far, including some white-collar professionals allegedly linked to a terror cell.
Some reports have linked the attack to Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The investigation is still active as authorities piece together how it all came together.