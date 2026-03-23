NIA raids in Kashmir: 11 arrests made in Red Fort blast

Investigators believe attack was meticulously planned

Authorities have reported seizures of 2,600kg of explosives, 360kg of ammonium nitrate, and AK-series weapons and ammunition; investigators say the purchases were made in small quantities over time, suggesting long-term planning.

11 suspects have been arrested so far, including some white-collar professionals allegedly linked to a terror cell.

Some reports have linked the attack to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The investigation is still active as authorities piece together how it all came together.