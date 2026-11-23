NIA says Kochi synagogue fire planned to frighten Jewish community
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) says the recent fire at a Kochi synagogue was a planned move to frighten the city's Jewish community.
Ebin Paul allegedly set the gate on fire after getting instructions from certain Telegram account handlers identified as 'SR' and 'Vikram Singh' and others.
He was arrested last month in connection with the incident.
Ebin Paul in NIA custody
Paul is in NIA custody until November 27 as investigators dig into his chats, finances, and possible links to others involved. The agency is also checking his digital devices for more clues.
Paul was described by counsel as a psychiatric patient, and permission was sought for him to continue medication.
Interestingly, he is also suspected in two other arson cases in Muvattupuzha, at Avasa Properties and My Cars.