NIA says Lawrence Bishnoi leads 700-member gang nationwide and overseas
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) just shared that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network now includes a 700-member strong gang, operating not only across India but also overseas.
The group, led by Bishnoi with the help of other gangsters such as Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, organizes itself into specialized teams for things like intelligence gathering and logistics.
They use apps like Signal and Telegram to communicate with their associates in India and abroad.
Bishnoi crew recruits youths for killings
Bishnoi's crew is known for recruiting young people (sometimes without them even realizing what they're getting into) for contract killings, promising big payouts.
They use tricks like "Dabba Calling" to make their conversations untraceable.
While some key players are behind bars in India, others run operations from countries like the US.