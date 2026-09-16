NIA sentences 10 to death in Chhattisgarh Jhiram Ghati ambush
India
Over a decade after a deadly Maoist ambush killed 29 people, including top Congress leaders, in Jhiram Ghati, Chhattisgarh, a National Investigation Agency, or NIA, court has sentenced 10 people to death.
The attack in 2013 targeted a convoy of politicians returning from a rally and shook up the state's political scene.
Verdict brings closure amid Maoist insurgency
The victims included big names like then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and former union minister Vidya Charan Shukla.
The case dragged on for years.
This verdict brings some closure to one of Chhattisgarh's most shocking attacks and is a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by Maoist insurgency in the region.