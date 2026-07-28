NIA takes over Chumoukedima IED probe after Home Ministry concerns
India
A deadly IED blast hit Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on July 13, 2026, killing one Assam Rifles soldier and injuring four others.
Now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking over the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) flagged its national security risks.
Home Ministry cites underground involvement
The MHA handed the case to NIA because early evidence points to involvement from "underground elements."
The investigation will follow the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, with support from Nagaland authorities.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the attack, saying, "We will not allow such acts to threaten the peace and security of our people."