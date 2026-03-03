NIA turns to China to trace Pahalgam attack GoPro camera

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is seeking information from China about a GoPro Hero 12 camera that was used in the April 22, 2025, terror attack at Pahalgam's Baisaran Meadow. The camera has been traced to a distributor in China and was activated on January 30, 2024, at Dongguan. A Letter Rogatory (LR), a formal request for assistance from foreign judicial authorities, is set to be issued to obtain details of the device's end-user records and commercial trail.

Manufacturer's response NIA approached GoPro manufacturer The NIA had initially approached the GoPro manufacturer in the Netherlands for information on the camera. The manufacturer, GoPro B.V., informed that "the camera was supplied to AE Group International Limited, a distributor based in the People's Republic of China." However, it said it does not have details of downstream transactions or end-user records.

Judicial approval Court approved issuance of LR to Chinese authorities The special NIA judge in Jammu has approved the issuance of the Letter Rogatory to Chinese authorities. The court order said, "The activation, initial use and commercial trail of the said device lie within the territorial jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China." This information is crucial for establishing user attribution and evidentiary linkage to the seized device.

