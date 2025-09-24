NIA won't support plea to declare Stan Swamy innocent
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told the Bombay High Court it won't support a petition to officially declare Father Stan Swamy innocent after his passing.
The 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist was accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, but died in custody in July 2021 before his trial could finish.
Supporters say an earlier court comment hurt his reputation, but the NIA insists only a full trial—impossible now—could clear him.
Priest died in custody before trial
Swamy was arrested in October 2020 under anti-terror laws, charged with conspiracy and alleged Maoist links.
Despite battling advanced Parkinson's disease, he was denied bail and spent nearly nine months in jail with limited medical care before dying at age 84.
The NIA calls the petition to clear him "legally baseless" and says its investigation followed all rules.
Trials for others accused in the same case are still ongoing.