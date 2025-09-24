NIA won't support plea to declare Stan Swamy innocent

Priest died in custody before trial

Swamy was arrested in October 2020 under anti-terror laws, charged with conspiracy and alleged Maoist links.

Despite battling advanced Parkinson's disease, he was denied bail and spent nearly nine months in jail with limited medical care before dying at age 84.

The NIA calls the petition to clear him "legally baseless" and says its investigation followed all rules.

Trials for others accused in the same case are still ongoing.