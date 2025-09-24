UNESCO recognizes India's natural wonders: Deccan Traps added to list
Big news for India's natural wonders: the Deccan Traps in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, Maharashtra, have been added to UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage status.
This move spotlights their global geological and ecological importance and boosts India's efforts to protect unique landscapes.
More about ancient lava fields
The Deccan Traps are basically ancient lava fields—one of the world's largest—with over 2,000 meters of lava flows preserved in Mahabaleshwar.
They're tucked inside the Western Ghats, a region known for rare wildlife and epic biodiversity.
Adding them to the list highlights the importance of these fragile ecosystems.
69 sites on tentative list
With this update, India now has 69 sites on UNESCO's tentative list—including 49 cultural spots, 17 natural wonders, and three mixed sites.
Alongside the Deccan Traps, six other natural gems like Meghalaya's Meghalayan Age Caves and Karnataka's St. Mary's Islands also joined the lineup recently.