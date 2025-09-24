Volcano erupts in Andaman after 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits region India Sep 24, 2025

A small volcanic eruption happened on Barren Island in the Andaman Sea after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit the region two days earlier, on September 18, 2025.

No one lives on the island, and there's no immediate risk to human settlements in the region, but it's a reminder that this spot sits right on an active fault line—the same region connected to the big 2004 tsunami.