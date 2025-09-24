Next Article
Volcano erupts in Andaman after 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits region
India
A small volcanic eruption happened on Barren Island in the Andaman Sea after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit the region two days earlier, on September 18, 2025.
No one lives on the island, and there's no immediate risk to human settlements in the region, but it's a reminder that this spot sits right on an active fault line—the same region connected to the big 2004 tsunami.
Earthquake triggered volcanic eruption
According to O P Mishra from the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake shook up the volcano's magma chamber and set off the eruption.
Barren Island is used to this kind of activity since it sits where two tectonic plates meet, leading to occasional eruptions—the last ones were in 1991, 2004, 2005, and now in 2025—while nearby Narcondam volcano stays quiet.