Nida Khan arrested in Nashik TCS case after bail rejected
Nida Khan, a TCS employee wanted in the Nashik TCS case, was finally arrested on Thursday after being missing for over two weeks.
She was found at a bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar following a joint police operation.
Khan is the only woman named in FIR 156, facing charges like sexual harassment, hurting religious sentiments, and violations under the SC/ST Act.
Her arrest happened after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected.
Family says Khan pregnant, politicians implicated
Khan had been hiding with her family, who said she couldn't turn herself in because she's four months pregnant and had been advised rest by doctors (they insist she's innocent).
Meanwhile, there are allegations that local politicians helped shelter her while she was evading arrest, which has added more attention to this already high-profile case.