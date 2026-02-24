Nidhi Chhibber appointed acting CEO of NITI Aayog
India
Nidhi Chhibber, a 1994-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, has been given additional charge as Chief Executive Officer (acting CEO) of NITI Aayog.
She steps in after BVR Subrahmanyam's three-year stint and will also keep her role as Director General at the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office.
Chhibber's experience and education
Chhibber brings serious experience—she's led CBSE before and holds degrees in History and Law.
With her strong background in administration (and fluency in both English and Hindi), she's expected to give NITI Aayog a fresh direction, especially when it comes to making sure government schemes actually work on the ground.