Nihang Sikhs clash with locals at Hemkund Yatra injuring 5

Hemkund chair urges pilgrims avoid swords

One of the injured was airlifted to a private hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage draws huge crowds every year, but this incident has sparked worries about carrying swords during religious events.

NS Bindra, chairperson of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, called the situation "unfortunate" and asked young pilgrims not to bring swords without good reason.