Nihang Sikhs clash with locals at Hemkund Yatra injuring 5
India
A sword fight broke out between Nihang Sikhs and locals on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route in Uttarakhand, leaving five people injured on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
The clash reportedly started over a parking dispute, and among those hurt were four locals from Karnaprayag and one pilgrim from Punjab.
Hemkund chair urges pilgrims avoid swords
One of the injured was airlifted to a private hospital in Dehradun for treatment.
The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage draws huge crowds every year, but this incident has sparked worries about carrying swords during religious events.
NS Bindra, chairperson of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, called the situation "unfortunate" and asked young pilgrims not to bring swords without good reason.